Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session's volume of 7,456 shares.The stock last traded at $11.96 and had previously closed at $12.13.

Bavarian Nordic Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $189.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

