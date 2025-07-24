Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.10). Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $36.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

