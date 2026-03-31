BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.6285. BB Seguridade Participacoes shares last traded at $6.5950, with a volume of 7,255 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BB Seguridade Participacoes to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BB Seguridade Participacoes has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB Seguridade Participacoes

BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Down 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 80.16% and a net margin of 87.29%. As a group, analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

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