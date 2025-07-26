Free Trial
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

July 27, 2025
  • Bel Fuse reported a quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58, significantly exceeding expectations of $1.15.
  • The company achieved revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, surpassing analyst estimates of $149.60 million.
  • Following the earnings announcement, Bel Fuse's stock rose to $109.87, reflecting strong market performance and a recent upgrade to a "strong-buy" rating by Baird R W.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43, Zacks reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.60 million. Bel Fuse updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

BELFA traded up $18.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Baird R W raised Bel Fuse to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA - Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company's stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

