Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session's volume of 9,925 shares.The stock last traded at $129.8850 and had previously closed at $126.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $171.69 million. Bel Fuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.87%.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $80,065.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,580,707.39. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,027 shares of company stock valued at $435,034. Corporate insiders own 5.46% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 87.5% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company's stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

