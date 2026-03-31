Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Down 3.9% - Here's Why

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $189.38 and last traded at $190.0250. Approximately 107,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 174,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.83.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities set a $266.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Bel Fuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,074,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 139.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 52.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company's stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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