Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Insider Nathan Mata Sells 1,000 Shares

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Mata sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,636,587.80. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Belite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLTE traded down $10.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 338,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,128. Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of -1.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $217.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belite Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Mizuho set a $223.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Belite Bio from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLTE

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc NASDAQ: BLTE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

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