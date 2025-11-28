Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Stock

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's target price points to a potential upside of 271.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. Zacks Research cut Grupo Televisa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Televisa from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.07.

NYSE:TV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 28,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Grupo Televisa has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.22). Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $798.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,426,972 shares of the company's stock worth $60,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,578 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,921,985 shares of the company's stock worth $50,900,000 after buying an additional 370,166 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,222,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,311 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,090,600 shares of the company's stock worth $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 294,300 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the second quarter valued at $4,692,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

