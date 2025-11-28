Free Trial
Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Grupo Televisa logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Benchmark raised its price target on Grupo Televisa from $9.00 to $10.00 and maintained a "buy" rating, implying a potential upside of about 271% from the recent close.
  • The company reported a weak quarter (EPS -$0.19 vs. $0.03 expected) with negative net margin and ROE, and the stock trades around $2.70 with a market cap near $1.49 billion.
  • Analyst opinion is mixed — MarketBeat shows a consensus "Hold" with a $5.07 target (3 Buys, 2 Holds, 1 Sell) — while institutional ownership is high (≈55.8%) and several large funds recently increased their stakes.
Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's target price points to a potential upside of 271.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. Zacks Research cut Grupo Televisa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Televisa from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Grupo Televisa Stock Performance

NYSE:TV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 28,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Grupo Televisa has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.22). Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $798.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,426,972 shares of the company's stock worth $60,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,578 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,921,985 shares of the company's stock worth $50,900,000 after buying an additional 370,166 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,222,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,311 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,090,600 shares of the company's stock worth $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 294,300 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the second quarter valued at $4,692,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

