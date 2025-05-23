Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Benchmark's target price suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.10.

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $211.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $197.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.41. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $652,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $446,037,000 after buying an additional 2,203,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

