Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 to GBX 460 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential upside of 63.12% from the stock's previous close.

ATG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 500 to GBX 415 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 730 price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 725 to GBX 710 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 910 to GBX 815 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auction Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 623.

Shares of Auction Technology Group stock traded down GBX 0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 282. 312,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 303.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 382.56. Auction Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 658. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world's leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

