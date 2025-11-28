Free Trial
Berenberg Bank Lowers Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank cut its price target on Entain from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,200 while maintaining a "buy" rating, implying a potential upside of about 54.44% from the previous close.
  • Analyst consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with five Buy and one Hold, and an average price target of GBX 1,148, while other brokers have made mixed target changes (e.g., JPMorgan, Citigroup, Peel Hunt).
  • ENT is trading around GBX 777 with a market cap of £4.97 billion, and insider Ricky Sandler recently sold 245,579 shares at GBX 789; insiders own about 7.42% of the company.
Entain (LON:ENT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,200 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.44% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,110 to GBX 1,150 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,300 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,148.

Read Our Latest Report on Entain

Entain Trading Up 1.3%

ENT stock traded up GBX 9.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 777. 1,549,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 800.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 845.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 452.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,031.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 245,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789, for a total transaction of £1,937,618.31. Insiders own 7.42% of the company's stock.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Entain (LON:ENT)

