Berenberg Bank Lowers Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Entain (LON:ENT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,200 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.44% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,110 to GBX 1,150 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,300 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,148.

Get Entain alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Entain

Entain Trading Up 1.3%

ENT stock traded up GBX 9.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 777. 1,549,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 800.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 845.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 452.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,031.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 245,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789, for a total transaction of £1,937,618.31. Insiders own 7.42% of the company's stock.

Entain Company Profile

Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entain wasn't on the list.

While Entain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here