Berenberg Bank Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Dr. Martens stock traded up GBX 0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 77.34. 1,085,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,211. The firm has a market cap of £747.35 million, a PE ratio of 154.68, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.10. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 43.02 and a 12 month high of GBX 100.87.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Martens will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £268,807.50. Also, insider Giles Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total value of £27,300. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and have sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

About Dr. Martens

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

Further Reading

