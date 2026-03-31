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Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Berkeley Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 271,696 shares traded (a 216% increase from the prior session), with the stock last at $9.13 versus a $9.10 close.
  • Mixed analyst sentiment: Two analysts rate it Strong Buy, one Buy, two Hold and two Sell, giving an overall average rating of "Hold"; recent notable calls include RBC's underperform, Zacks' upgrade to strong-buy and Jefferies' upgrade to buy.
  • Technical and financial snapshot: The share price sits below the 50‑day ($11.00) and 200‑day ($10.62) moving averages; the company has low debt (debt/equity 0.19), a strong current ratio (3.54) but a weaker quick ratio (0.65).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Berkeley Group.

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 271,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session's volume of 85,979 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Berkeley Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Berkeley Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Group has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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