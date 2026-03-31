Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 271,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session's volume of 85,979 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $9.10.

Get Berkeley Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Berkeley Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Berkeley Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Group has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Berkeley Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Berkeley Group wasn't on the list.

While Berkeley Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here