Best Agriculture Stocks To Consider - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names Deere & Company (DE), Corteva (CTVA) and Bunge Global (BG) as the three agriculture stocks to watch today, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume in the sector.
  • Deere & Company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural, construction and forestry equipment (with related financial services), making it a direct play on farm machinery demand and farm capital spending.
  • Corteva focuses on seeds and crop-protection technologies that boost yields and resilience, while Bunge Global is a global agribusiness that buys, processes and sells oilseeds and grains and refines vegetable oils, offering exposure to input technologies and commodity-processing margins.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Deere & Company, Corteva, and Bunge Global are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in growing, supplying, processing, or distributing agricultural products—this includes farm operators, seed and fertilizer makers, equipment manufacturers, agritech firms, and food processors. Investors use them to gain exposure to trends in crop and livestock production, commodity prices, and global food demand, while accepting sector-specific risks like weather, seasonal cycles, and regulatory or commodity-price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Bunge Global (BG)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

