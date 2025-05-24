Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - May 24th

Deere & Company, Steel Dynamics, Norfolk Southern, Apollo Global Management, Ingersoll Rand, Vodafone Group Public, and CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production and distribution of food and fiber—ranging from seed and fertilizer manufacturers to farm-equipment producers and agribusiness firms. By investing in these equities, individuals gain exposure to the agricultural supply chain and can hedge against shifts in commodity prices and global food demand. Their performance is often driven by factors such as weather conditions, crop yields and government agricultural policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get Deere & Company alerts: Sign Up

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.83. 850,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,310. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $472.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.36. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

STLD stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. 3,180,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,620. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.30. 1,414,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $227.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. 2,339,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.41. 3,790,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 25,395,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 17,826,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,125,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.50. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here