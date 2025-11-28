Free Trial
Best Apparel Stocks To Watch Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
lululemon athletica logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flags lululemon athletica (LULU), Target (TGT), and NIKE (NKE) as the top apparel stocks to watch, noting these firms had the highest dollar trading volume among apparel stocks in recent days.
  • Apparel stocks are highly sensitive to fashion cycles and consumer spending, so investors should monitor brand strength, consumer trends, inventory levels, margins, seasonal demand, and supply‑chain risks when evaluating these names.
  • Company focus: Lululemon specializes in premium athletic apparel for yoga, running and training; Target is a broad U.S. general‑merchandise retailer with extensive apparel offerings; and Nike is a global leader in athletic footwear and apparel, including Converse and Jordan brands.
  Interested in lululemon athletica? Here are five stocks we like better.

lululemon athletica, Target, and NIKE are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, distribute or sell clothing, footwear and related accessories, including fashion brands, retailers and textile producers. Investors in apparel stocks focus on factors like brand strength, consumer trends, inventory levels, margins and seasonal demand, since these businesses are highly sensitive to fashion cycles, consumer spending and supply-chain risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

