Best Bank Stocks To Follow Now - May 25th

Invesco QQQ, Intuit, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Fiserv are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares issued by banking institutions that confer an ownership stake in the bank and entitle shareholders to dividends and potential capital gains. Their market price is driven by factors such as interest-rate movements, loan‐portfolio performance, regulatory changes and overall economic conditions. Investors use bank stocks to gain exposure to the financial sector’s earnings from credit intermediation, though these shares can be sensitive to credit risks and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.24. The company had a trading volume of 58,324,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,363,809. The stock has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

INTU stock traded up $54.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $720.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,325,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,458. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.02. Intuit has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $734.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.77. 6,668,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,543. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 34,870,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,794,853. The firm has a market cap of $325.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

NYSE FI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,355,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,772. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $197.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FI

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here