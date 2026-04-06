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Best Bank Stocks To Follow Today - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Charles Schwab (SCHW) as the five bank stocks to watch today, noting these had the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Bank stock performance is driven by interest-rate spreads, loan growth and credit quality, and is especially sensitive to economic cycles, regulation and capital requirements.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Company, and Charles Schwab are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions—commercial, regional and investment banks—that give investors an ownership stake in the banks' assets and profits. Their performance is driven by interest-rate spreads, loan growth and credit quality, and they tend to be especially sensitive to economic cycles, regulation and capital requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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