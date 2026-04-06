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Best Biotech Stocks To Consider - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Danaher (DHR), Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) and argenex (ARGX) as the three biotech stocks to watch; these had the highest dollar trading volume recently and investors should note biotech is a high‑risk, high‑reward sector driven by clinical and regulatory outcomes.
  • Danaher is a diversified life‑sciences and diagnostics company providing bioprocess technologies, consumables and manufacturing solutions, offering broader, less binary exposure than typical clinical‑stage biotech.
  • Viridian is advancing VRDN‑001, a Phase‑3 anti‑IGF‑1R antibody for thyroid eye disease, while argenex’s lead asset efgartigimod is being developed across multiple autoimmune indications, meaning both names carry pipeline‑driven upside and binary risk.
  • Interested in Danaher? Here are five stocks we like better.

Danaher, Viridian Therapeutics, and argenex are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, and commercialize drugs, diagnostics, and other products based on biological processes and technologies. For investors they tend to be high‑risk, high‑reward assets because company value often depends on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and intellectual property, creating pronounced volatility and the potential for large gains or losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRDN

argenex (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Danaher Right Now?

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

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While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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