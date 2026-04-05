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Best Biotech Stocks To Follow Now - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Vertex Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Danaher (DHR) and United Therapeutics (UTHR) as the top Biotech stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Vertex (VRTX) is a leader in cystic fibrosis therapies, marketing key drugs such as TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO, SYMDEKO, ORKAMBI and KALYDECO.
  • Danaher (DHR) provides bioprocessing technologies, consumables and lab equipment that support drug development and manufacturing, while United Therapeutics (UTHR) focuses on pulmonary arterial hypertension treatments including Tyvaso, Remodulin, Orenitram and Adcirca.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, and United Therapeutics are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies focused on developing, manufacturing, or commercializing biologically based medical products—such as drugs, gene therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics—or the enabling technologies used to create them. For investors they often offer high growth potential but also elevated risk and volatility, since valuations depend heavily on long R&D timelines, binary clinical-trial and regulatory outcomes, and patent or partnership milestones. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

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While Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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