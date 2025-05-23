Best Biotech Stocks To Follow Today - May 23rd

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Imunon, and AbbVie are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use biological processes—such as genetic engineering, cell culture or molecular biology—to develop new drugs, diagnostics, agricultural products and other life-science innovations. These firms typically invest heavily in research and development and depend on clinical-trial outcomes, patent approvals and regulatory milestones, making their share prices potentially volatile. Investors buy biotech stocks to gain exposure to cutting-edge healthcare advances but should be prepared for higher risk and longer development timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 867,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,447. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Imunon (IMNN)

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 312,969,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,558. Imunon has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.75.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,386,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,532. The company's 50-day moving average is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average is $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $324.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

