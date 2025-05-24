Best Biotech Stocks To Research - May 24th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the research, development and commercialization of medical therapies, drugs and diagnostics based on biological processes. Their market value is often driven by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals and R&D milestones, leading to higher volatility and risk compared with many other sectors. Investors in biotech stocks typically seek outsized long-term growth potential but must carefully assess scientific data, regulatory pathways and funding needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,318,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,466. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $442.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.51. 4,026,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,068. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,427,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.12.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

