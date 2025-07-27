Best Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now - July 27th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, SMX (Security Matters) Public, Globant, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or provide services based on blockchain technology. These firms may operate cryptocurrency exchanges, mine digital assets, supply blockchain infrastructure, or integrate distributed‐ledger solutions into existing businesses. Investing in blockchain stocks lets investors gain exposure to blockchain innovation without directly holding cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,146,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472,494. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The business's 50-day moving average price is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,075,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,510,264. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. 17,497,431 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,753,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 6.04. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,797,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,951,244. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.71. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 80,423,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SMX has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $841.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,656. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Globant has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $238.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $173.99. 407,205 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,148. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $231.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

