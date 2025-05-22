Best Buy (BBY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.600 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry purchased 13,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Best Buy stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the technology retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP's holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

