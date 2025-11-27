Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $99.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.53.

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 12,486,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,009,316,450.32. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,139 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,074 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

