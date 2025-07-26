Best Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 26th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos, gaming resorts, and related hospitality businesses. Their performance is driven largely by consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and regional gaming regulations. Investors in casino stocks typically look for revenue growth from gaming operations, hotel and entertainment services, and dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get Sharplink Gaming alerts: Sign Up

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Sharplink Gaming stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.99. 47,474,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,498,056. Sharplink Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $124.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,392,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.47. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $175.59 and a 52 week high of $309.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. 4,767,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,463,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,695. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.44. 4,078,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sharplink Gaming, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sharplink Gaming wasn't on the list.

While Sharplink Gaming currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here