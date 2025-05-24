Best Casino Stocks To Consider - May 24th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that operate gambling venues—including casinos, resorts, racinos, and sports-betting platforms. Their financial performance is driven by factors such as gaming revenue, tourism trends, regulatory changes and consumer discretionary spending. Investors evaluate these stocks by examining metrics like gross gaming revenue, same-store revenue growth and visitation figures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average of $254.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,501,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,011. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,435. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,189. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,117. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

