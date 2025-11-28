Free Trial
Best Casino Stocks To Watch Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged five Casino stocks to watch: DraftKings (DKNG), MGM Resorts (MGM), Super Group (SGHC), PENN Entertainment (PENN), and Red Rock Resorts (RRR), selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among casino stocks in recent days.
  • Casino stocks are cyclical and sensitive to consumer spending, regulation and tourism, so their performance tends to track gaming/hospitality trends and can be higher risk or speculative.
  • The list mixes digital operators (e.g., DraftKings and Super Group's Betway/Spin) with brick‑and‑mortar resort operators (MGM, PENN, Red Rock), offering exposure to both online iGaming growth and regional/Las Vegas resort demand.
  • Five stocks we like better than DraftKings.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Super Group (SGHC), PENN Entertainment, and Red Rock Resorts are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Casino stocks" are shares of companies that own and operate casinos, resorts, online gaming platforms, and other gambling-related businesses, whose revenues depend on gaming, hospitality and tourism trends. Investors treat them as cyclical and often sensitive to consumer spending, regulation and local market conditions; the phrase is also used colloquially to describe any high‑risk, speculative stock that some traders treat like gambling. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

