Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 26th

NetApp, CommVault Systems, GoPro, Alarm.com, Tuya, Backblaze, and Shengfeng Development are the seven Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that offer online data storage, backup and file-sharing services via cloud infrastructure. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growing demand for scalable, secure remote data management driven by businesses and individual users. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 893,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $164.35. 463,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,145. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $192.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 0.73.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,157,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723,796. GoPro has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 258,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE TUYA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 1,462,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,063. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.45. 198,066 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.14. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The business's 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Shengfeng Development (SFWL)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

Shares of SFWL stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shengfeng Development has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

