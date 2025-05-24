Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 24th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide on-demand, internet-based data storage and management services. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to firms that build and maintain the infrastructure—for example data centers and software platforms—behind scalable, secure cloud storage solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $174.43. 265,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,398. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.90. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $105.76 and a 52-week high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 227,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,324. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31.

