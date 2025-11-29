Free Trial
Best Construction Stocks To Consider - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deere & Company, Lennar, and Caterpillar are MarketBeat's three Construction stocks to watch, selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among Construction stocks in recent days.
  • Construction stocks are cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, interest rates, commodity costs, and government infrastructure or housing policy, meaning they can offer higher returns in expansions but are more vulnerable in downturns.
  • Snapshot: Deere makes equipment for agriculture and construction, Lennar is a major U.S. homebuilder, and Caterpillar manufactures heavy construction and mining machinery.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Deere & Company, Lennar, and Caterpillar are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies involved in building and related activities—including homebuilders, commercial and civil contractors, construction materials and equipment manufacturers, and engineering firms. These stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, interest rates, commodity costs and government infrastructure or housing policy, making them potentially higher-reward in expansions and more vulnerable in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Lennar (LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Search Headlines