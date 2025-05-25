Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 25th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Emerson Electric, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, and Leidos are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, market, or manage products and services designed to protect networks, data, and devices from digital threats. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for security solutions as organizations and individuals seek to defend against hacking, ransomware, and other cyberattacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.47. 35,166,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,747,753. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $11.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.59. 4,482,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,297. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $459.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.33, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $395.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.75. 4,898,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,883. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.08. 4,430,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,877. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,912,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,138. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $103.16. 3,768,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Leidos (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

NYSE LDOS traded down $5.70 on Friday, hitting $152.60. 1,568,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here