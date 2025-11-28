Free Trial
Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Interpublic Group of Companies
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights seven dividend stocks to watch today: Interpublic Group (IPG), Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X (TSLL), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Texas Instruments (TXN), Omnicom (OMC), Merck (MRK), and Pfizer (PFE), each of which recorded the highest dollar trading volume among dividend stocks in recent days.
  • Investors follow dividend stocks for income and relative stability across sectors like advertising, energy, semiconductors, and healthcare, but dividends are not guaranteed and can be reduced or stopped.
  • Five stocks we like better than Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Texas Instruments, Omnicom Group, Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly return a portion of their earnings to shareholders as cash payments (dividends). Investors often buy them for income and relative stability, since they tend to come from established firms with steady cash flows, though dividends can be reduced or stopped and are not guaranteed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

