Best Ecommerce Stocks To Research - July 26th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Carter's, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services online. Investors in these stocks look at metrics like website traffic, order volume, and digital marketing efficiency to gauge growth potential. Because consumer habits and technology trends shift rapidly, e-commerce stocks can be more volatile than those of traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. 12,845,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,524,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.81. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 3,186,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,053.93. 241,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,057.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,036.16. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66.

Carter's (CRI)

Carter's, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

CRI traded down $6.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 8,093,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. Carter's has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,396,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,617. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23.

