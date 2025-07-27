Best Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today - July 27th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Carter's, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services over the internet. These companies operate digital platforms or marketplaces that enable consumers to shop online rather than in physical stores. Investors buy ecommerce stocks to gain exposure to the ongoing shift toward online retail and the associated growth in digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. 12,845,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,524,539. The company has a market cap of $777.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 3,186,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,019. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,053.93. 241,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,981. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,057.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,035.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Carter's (CRI)

Carter's, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Carter's stock traded down $6.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 8,093,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,400. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. Carter's has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $960.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 3,396,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,617. The business's 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

