Best Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today - May 25th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and Carter's are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate the bulk of their revenue by selling goods or services online through digital marketplaces and direct-to-consumer platforms. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the growth of internet-based shopping, with performance driven by factors such as consumer adoption, technological innovation, and shifts in retail trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. Walmart has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 30,274,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800,337. GameStop has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,723,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,772. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,072.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 127,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,981. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,012.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,063.78. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE BRBR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,619,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,050. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

NYSE:RRX traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 531,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,199. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28.

Carter's (CRI)

Carter's, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. Carter's has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

