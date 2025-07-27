Best Energy Stocks To Watch Now - July 27th

Tesla, Broadcom, GE Vernova, AltC Acquisition, and Oklo are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, refining and distribution of energy resources—traditionally oil, natural gas and coal, but increasingly renewables like wind and solar. Because their revenues depend heavily on commodity prices, geopolitical events and regulatory policies, energy stocks can exhibit significant price volatility. Investors often use them to gain exposure to the broader energy sector and its cyclical performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.06. The company had a trading volume of 147,437,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $324.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.09. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,031,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076,324. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $292.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $20.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $644.60. 3,598,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,434. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $510.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.35. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $651.22.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,541,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $75.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 18,491,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

