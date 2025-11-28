Free Trial
Best Energy Stocks Worth Watching - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Tesla, IREN, and Bloom Energy were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top Energy stocks to watch, ranked by the highest dollar trading volume over the past several days.
  • Tesla combines electric-vehicle and energy storage businesses, IREN (Iris Energy) operates bitcoin-mining data centers, and Bloom Energy builds solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation using fuels like natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen.
  • Investors should note that energy stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to geopolitical, regulatory, and technological risks, which can amplify volatility despite high trading activity.
Tesla, IREN, and Bloom Energy are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, refining, transporting, or supplying energy — including oil and gas exploration and production, oilfield services, power utilities, and renewable energy firms. Investors buy them to gain exposure to movements in energy commodity prices and sector-specific factors, but should note they tend to be cyclical and sensitive to geopolitical, regulatory, and technological risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

