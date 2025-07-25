Best Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching - July 25th

Charter Communications, Warner Bros. Discovery, Comcast, Alibaba Group, Roblox, Walt Disney, and BigBear.ai are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are equity shares of companies that create, produce, distribute or exhibit entertainment content and experiences, such as film studios, music labels, streaming platforms, video-game developers and theme parks. Their performance is driven by factors like box-office and streaming revenues, hit content releases, consumer spending patterns and broader economic or technological trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get Charter Communications alerts: Sign Up

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Charter Communications stock traded down $66.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.62. 6,590,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,946. The company's fifty day moving average price is $398.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.49. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $309.81 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,177,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,856,480. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. 19,427,514 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,224,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,182,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,385,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.43. The company has a market cap of $286.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.55. 3,206,685 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,651,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 38,380,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,985,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charter Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charter Communications wasn't on the list.

While Charter Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here