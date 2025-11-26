Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Best Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Mosaic logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mosaic, CF Industries, Nutrien, CVR Energy, and LSB Industries are MarketBeat’s five fertilizer stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Fertilizer stocks are cyclical and potentially volatile, with performance tied to crop prices and global food demand as well as fertilizer commodity prices, energy costs, supply disruptions, weather, and geopolitical or regulatory risks (e.g., the Iran conflict).
  • The companies span the fertilizer value chain—phosphate and potash mining and marketing (Mosaic), nitrogen and ammonia production (CF, LSB, CVR), and retail distribution of crop inputs (Nutrien)—offering exposure to different agricultural-input segments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Mosaic, CF Industries, Nutrien, CVR Energy, and Lsb Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of companies that produce, distribute, or sell fertilizer products (such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash) and related agricultural inputs, providing investors exposure to the agricultural inputs sector. Their performance is driven by crop prices and global food demand as well as fertilizer commodity prices, energy costs, supply disruptions, weather and regulatory or geopolitical factors, making them cyclical and potentially volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

Lsb Industries (LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXU

Read More

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mosaic Right Now?

Before you consider Mosaic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mosaic wasn't on the list.

While Mosaic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Enter your email address to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
1 Chart Reveals: The Biggest ‘Tech Bubble’ in History? (Proof Inside)
1 Chart Reveals: The Biggest ‘Tech Bubble’ in History? (Proof Inside)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines