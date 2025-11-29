Best Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 29th

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, and Visa are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—banks, insurance firms, brokerages, asset managers, payment processors and other fintechs—whose primary businesses involve lending, underwriting, investing or facilitating financial transactions. For stock market investors, these equities offer exposure to interest-rate, credit-cycle and regulatory risks and opportunities, often providing income through dividends and sensitivity to economic conditions that drive lending and investment activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.
Coinbase Global (COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Visa (V)
Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
