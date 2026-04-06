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Best Fintech Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags seven high‑volume fintech stocks to watch: Rocket Companies (RKT), Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI), Wealthfront (WLTH), IDT (IDT), UP Fintech (TIGR), DeFi Development (DFDV), and FinVolution/PPDAI (FINV).
  • Fintechs offer growth exposure to digital financial services—payments, online lending, robo‑advice, and DeFi—but carry higher volatility and sector‑specific risks such as regulatory changes, cybersecurity threats, and execution/adoption uncertainty.
  • The companies span diverse niches from mortgage and title services (Rocket) to payments/marketplaces (Kaspi), digital wealth (Wealthfront), brokerage services (UP Fintech), commercial real‑estate lending marketplaces (DeFi Development), and online consumer finance (FinVolution), highlighting broad fintech adoption.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Companies.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, Wealthfront, IDT, UP Fintech, DeFi Development, and PPDAI Group are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that develop or use technology to deliver financial services—such as digital payments, online lending, robo-advice, insurtech, and blockchain or payments infrastructure—rather than relying on traditional branch-based banking. To investors they offer growth exposure to the digital transformation of finance but typically come with higher volatility and sector-specific risks like regulatory change, cybersecurity threats, and execution or adoption uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

IDT (IDT)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFDV

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FINV

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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