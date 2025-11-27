Free Trial
Best Fintech Stocks Worth Watching - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Rocket Companies (RKT), Kaspi.kz (KSPI), and UP Fintech (TIGR) are MarketBeat's three fintech stocks to watch, selected because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among fintechs in recent days.
  • The businesses differ by focus: Rocket Companies is a U.S./Canada mortgage and housing-tech platform (Rocket Mortgage, Amrock, Rocket Homes); Kaspi.kz runs payments, marketplace and fintech services in Kazakhstan; and UP Fintech is an online brokerage platform serving Chinese investors.
  Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Companies.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that use software, data and digital platforms to deliver or enable financial services—such as payments, digital banking, online lending, wealth-tech, and financial infrastructure providers. For investors, they tend to be growth-oriented but can carry higher volatility and sensitivity to regulatory changes, competition, and technology risk compared with traditional financial stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

