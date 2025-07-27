Best Gold Stocks To Follow Now - July 27th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the exploration, development and production of gold. By owning these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to movements in the price of gold—often with leveraged upside when gold rallies—but also assume company-specific risks such as operational costs, reserve estimates and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,546,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,217,080. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,891,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,595,961. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,914. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $309.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $335.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here