Best Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 24th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, Cadence Design Systems, and Vale are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, or processing of gold. Their market value tracks both the company’s performance and broader gold price movements. Investors often use gold stocks to gain leveraged exposure to changes in the price of gold. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,522,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,489,558. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $71.81. 12,819,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,701,296. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,293,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,604. The company's 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $53.75. 10,170,581 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,870. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

AEM traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $117.68. 3,311,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,074. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.51. 1,010,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $279.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,060,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,749,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.

