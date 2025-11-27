Best Grocery Stocks To Research - November 27th

CAVA Group, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Maplebear are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Grocery stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies involved in selling food and everyday household items—primarily supermarket chains, grocery wholesalers, and related food retailers or distributors. Investors view them as a typically defensive sector with steady demand and cash flows but thin margins, sensitive to commodity prices, competition (discount chains and online grocery), and local consumer spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get CAVA Group alerts: Sign Up

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Recommended Stories

Before you consider CAVA Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAVA Group wasn't on the list.

While CAVA Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here