Best Grocery Stocks To Research - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • CAVA Group, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Maplebear (Instacart) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top grocery stocks to watch, based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • CAVA recently missed earnings and is described as "looking for direction," suggesting near‑term uncertainty for the stock.
  • The grocery sector is generally defensive with steady demand but thin margins and sensitivity to commodity prices, competition (including discount chains and online grocery), and local consumer spending—key risks for these names.
  • Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group.

CAVA Group, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Maplebear are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Grocery stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies involved in selling food and everyday household items—primarily supermarket chains, grocery wholesalers, and related food retailers or distributors. Investors view them as a typically defensive sector with steady demand and cash flows but thin margins, sensitive to commodity prices, competition (discount chains and online grocery), and local consumer spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

