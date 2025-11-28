Free Trial
Best Growth Stocks To Follow Today - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names seven Growth stocks to watch—Prologis (PLD), Teledyne (TDY), Ascendis Pharma (ASND), Hamilton Lane (HLNE), Canopy Growth (CGC), Hercules Capital (HTGC), and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ)—which had the highest dollar trading volume among Growth stocks in recent days.
  • Prologis is highlighted as a standout: the global logistics real estate leader owns or invests in roughly 1.2 billion square feet of properties across 19 countries, and its stock has recently surged with analysts noting the rally may continue.
  • The article notes that growth stocks are companies expected to grow revenue and earnings faster than the market, typically purchased for capital appreciation and often carrying higher valuations and volatility versus value or dividend-paying stocks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Hamilton Lane, Canopy Growth, Hercules Capital, and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow revenue and earnings faster than the overall market, often because they operate in expanding industries or reinvest profits to fuel future expansion. Investors buy them primarily for capital appreciation rather than income; they often trade at higher valuations and can be more volatile than value or dividend-paying stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIGZ

