Best Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 22nd

Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, BlackRock, Prologis, and Apollo Global Management are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to increase their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. Because these firms typically reinvest most of their profits into expansion rather than paying dividends, their stock prices often trade at higher valuation multiples. Investors in growth stocks accept greater volatility in exchange for the potential of substantial capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,578. The company's 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $304.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.01. 1,820,551 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $971.41. 149,380 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,932. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $752.30 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $920.55 and a 200 day moving average of $978.19.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,181. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 969,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,739. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

