Best Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 23rd

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is in the healthcare sector — including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device makers, hospitals and clinics, health insurers, and service or equipment providers. Investors view them as exposure to demand driven by demographics and medical innovation, but they carry sector-specific risks (regulatory decisions, clinical trial outcomes, patent expirations) and are often used as a mix of defensive and growth holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

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UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Further Reading

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