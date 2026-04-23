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Best Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Hims & Hers Health (HIMS), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as the top Healthcare stocks to watch after they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among healthcare names in recent days.
  • UnitedHealth Group is a diversified U.S. healthcare company operating through UnitedHealthcare and Optum segments, offering employer and individual health plans, Medicare/Medicaid products, and a wide range of health services.
  • Hims & Hers is a telehealth platform for mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and primary care, while Johnson & Johnson is a major healthcare conglomerate focused on Innovative Medicine and MedTech across areas like immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is in the healthcare sector — including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device makers, hospitals and clinics, health insurers, and service or equipment providers. Investors view them as exposure to demand driven by demographics and medical innovation, but they carry sector-specific risks (regulatory decisions, clinical trial outcomes, patent expirations) and are often used as a mix of defensive and growth holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group Right Now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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