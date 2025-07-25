Best Hotel Stocks To Watch Today - July 25th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival, Las Vegas Sands, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the hospitality industry, including the ownership, development, and management of hotels, resorts, and related lodging properties. Their performance reflects travel demand, occupancy rates, and average daily rates, and is often influenced by economic cycles, tourism trends, and interest-rate movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $5,651.98. 87,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,030. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5,540.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,042.92. The company has a market cap of $183.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.55. The stock had a trading volume of 998,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.46.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,458,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,510,598. The company's 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $52.16. 3,379,468 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,763. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The firm's 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

KDP traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $33.22. 4,537,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,290,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

